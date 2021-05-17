$299.31 Million in Sales Expected for SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) This Quarter

Posted by on May 17th, 2021 // Comments off

Equities analysts expect SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) to report sales of $299.31 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for SeaWorld Entertainment’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $357.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $230.65 million. SeaWorld Entertainment reported sales of $18.03 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,560.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SeaWorld Entertainment will report full year sales of $1.15 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $949.20 million to $1.29 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.40 billion to $1.49 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for SeaWorld Entertainment.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.26. SeaWorld Entertainment had a negative net margin of 50.54% and a negative return on equity of 352.53%. The company had revenue of $171.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.72) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SEAS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup lowered shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $38.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.62.

In other SeaWorld Entertainment news, insider Sharon P. Nadeau sold 28,746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.31, for a total transaction of $1,417,465.26. Following the sale, the insider now owns 86,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,278,382.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Walter Bogumil sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.28, for a total transaction of $502,800.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 200,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,085,262.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,363 shares of company stock worth $2,154,370. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,317,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $384,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 32,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 3,301 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $321,000. 97.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SEAS opened at $52.97 on Monday. SeaWorld Entertainment has a 1-year low of $12.48 and a 1-year high of $57.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.17 and a 200 day moving average of $38.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.24 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 220.00, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

About SeaWorld Entertainment

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

See Also: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SeaWorld Entertainment (SEAS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS)

Receive News & Ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.