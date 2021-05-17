$299.31 Million in Sales Expected for SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) to report sales of $299.31 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for SeaWorld Entertainment’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $357.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $230.65 million. SeaWorld Entertainment reported sales of $18.03 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,560.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SeaWorld Entertainment will report full year sales of $1.15 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $949.20 million to $1.29 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.40 billion to $1.49 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for SeaWorld Entertainment.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.26. SeaWorld Entertainment had a negative net margin of 50.54% and a negative return on equity of 352.53%. The company had revenue of $171.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.72) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SEAS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup lowered shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $38.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.62.

In other SeaWorld Entertainment news, insider Sharon P. Nadeau sold 28,746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.31, for a total transaction of $1,417,465.26. Following the sale, the insider now owns 86,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,278,382.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Walter Bogumil sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.28, for a total transaction of $502,800.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 200,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,085,262.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,363 shares of company stock worth $2,154,370. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,317,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $384,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 32,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 3,301 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $321,000. 97.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SEAS opened at $52.97 on Monday. SeaWorld Entertainment has a 1-year low of $12.48 and a 1-year high of $57.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.17 and a 200 day moving average of $38.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.24 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 220.00, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

