241,804 Shares in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) Acquired by BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 241,804 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $21,982,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. owned approximately 0.28% of ITT at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its position in ITT by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 134,089 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $12,190,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of ITT by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 395,870 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $35,989,000 after acquiring an additional 2,072 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in ITT by 48.6% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,458 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. lifted its stake in ITT by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 9,510 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $865,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of ITT by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 32,081 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,916,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ITT. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $107.00 price target (up previously from $92.00) on shares of ITT in a research report on Monday. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of ITT from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of ITT from $87.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of ITT from $87.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Gordon Haskett cut shares of ITT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $89.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.63.

In other news, Director Orlando D. Ashford sold 3,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total value of $265,209.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,333,480.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:ITT traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $95.54. The stock had a trading volume of 578 shares, compared to its average volume of 501,247. ITT Inc. has a one year low of $46.34 and a one year high of $101.32. The company has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $93.29 and its 200-day moving average is $81.52.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The conglomerate reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.19. ITT had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The firm had revenue of $698.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $660.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ITT Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. This is a positive change from ITT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. ITT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.10%.

ITT Profile

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

