241 Shares in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO) Acquired by Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. bought a new position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,885,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 107,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,688,000 after acquiring an additional 3,394 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 89,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,876,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 30,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,718,000 after acquiring an additional 1,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phillips Financial Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 22,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,554,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IVOO opened at $183.93 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $181.78 and a 200-day moving average of $164.34. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF has a twelve month low of $104.48 and a twelve month high of $187.86.

Read More: Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.