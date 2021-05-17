19,647 Shares in Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC) Purchased by Professional Financial Advisors LLC

Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 19,647 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $388,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HAFC. FMR LLC grew its stake in Hanmi Financial by 6.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,561,110 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,475,000 after purchasing an additional 155,428 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Hanmi Financial by 15.1% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 62,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 8,200 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Hanmi Financial by 35.8% in the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 19,553 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 5,153 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Hanmi Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Hanmi Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $364,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on HAFC shares. Jonestrading started coverage on Hanmi Financial in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Hanmi Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hanmi Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.25.

HAFC opened at $21.60 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.34 and its 200-day moving average is $15.14. The stock has a market cap of $663.01 million, a PE ratio of 21.39 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Hanmi Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $7.45 and a twelve month high of $22.29.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $55.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.47 million. Hanmi Financial had a return on equity of 5.56% and a net margin of 11.41%. As a group, analysts forecast that Hanmi Financial Co. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This is a boost from Hanmi Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Hanmi Financial’s payout ratio is 45.28%.

Hanmi Financial Company Profile

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

