$173.73 Million in Sales Expected for Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) will announce sales of $173.73 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Standex International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $171.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $176.15 million. Standex International posted sales of $139.39 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Standex International will report full year sales of $653.52 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $651.10 million to $655.93 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $676.53 million, with estimates ranging from $673.85 million to $679.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Standex International.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.13. Standex International had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 9.39%. The company had revenue of $172.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.65 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SXI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Standex International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $113.00 price target (up from $110.00) on shares of Standex International in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.50.

SXI opened at $102.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $96.56 and its 200 day moving average is $87.16. Standex International has a fifty-two week low of $43.15 and a fifty-two week high of $108.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.95, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.37.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 10th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. Standex International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.51%.

In other news, insider Paul C. Burns sold 2,670 shares of Standex International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.01, for a total value of $242,996.70. Also, VP James A. Hooven sold 547 shares of Standex International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.32, for a total transaction of $52,687.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $476,687.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,217 shares of company stock valued at $485,684 in the last 90 days. 2.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Standex International by 6.7% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Standex International by 4.6% in the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Standex International by 25.7% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Standex International by 3.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Standex International by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

About Standex International

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, manufactures and sells various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.

