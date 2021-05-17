148,000 Shares in Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) Acquired by Icon Advisers Inc. Co.

Icon Advisers Inc. Co. acquired a new position in Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 148,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,354,000. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. owned 0.20% of Meritor as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MTOR. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Meritor by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,116 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Meritor by 2.0% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 25,261 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Meritor by 2.1% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 29,745 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Meritor during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Meritor by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 83,938 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Meritor alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MTOR. Zacks Investment Research cut Meritor from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet cut Meritor from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Meritor from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Meritor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.40.

In other Meritor news, CEO Jeffrey A. Craig sold 199,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.84, for a total transaction of $6,354,308.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 38,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,227,113.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Ivor J. Evans sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.24, for a total value of $3,224,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 300,167 shares of company stock worth $9,594,601 in the last three months. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:MTOR traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $26.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 540,740. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 2.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.16 and a 200-day moving average of $28.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. Meritor, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.13 and a 52-week high of $33.56.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $983.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $944.57 million. Meritor had a return on equity of 19.93% and a net margin of 8.02%. Meritor’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Meritor, Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Meritor Profile

Meritor, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, sells, services, and supports integrated systems, modules, and components to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the aftermarket for the commercial vehicle, transportation, and industrial sectors. It operates through two segments, Commercial Truck; and Aftermarket and Industrial.

Further Reading: What are the components of an earnings report?



Receive News & Ratings for Meritor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.