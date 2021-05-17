145 Shares in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) Acquired by Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 145 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wix.com by 55.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,280,647 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,069,990,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532,220 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wix.com by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,685,763 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $671,333,000 after acquiring an additional 11,151 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC raised its position in Wix.com by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 2,628,255 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $656,958,000 after purchasing an additional 270,904 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC raised its position in Wix.com by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,060,388 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $265,054,000 after purchasing an additional 321,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Wix.com by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 828,935 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $207,201,000 after purchasing an additional 125,117 shares in the last quarter. 91.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WIX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Wix.com in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on Wix.com from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Wedbush cut their price target on Wix.com from $420.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Wix.com in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $370.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wix.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $310.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $320.28.

WIX stock opened at $222.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $291.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $278.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.47 billion, a PE ratio of -86.29 and a beta of 1.64. Wix.com Ltd. has a 1 year low of $188.37 and a 1 year high of $362.07.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The information services provider reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.54) by $1.00. The business had revenue of $304.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.05 million. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 46.89% and a negative net margin of 15.92%. The business’s revenue was up 40.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Wix.com Ltd. will post -3.2 EPS for the current year.

About Wix.com

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets cloud-based platform products and services in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; Editor X, a website creation platform; and Velo by Wix to create websites and web applications.

