12Ships (TSHP) Price Down 24.8% This Week

12Ships (CURRENCY:TSHP) traded down 12.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 17th. One 12Ships coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0134 or 0.00000030 BTC on exchanges. 12Ships has a market cap of $66.74 million and approximately $93.00 worth of 12Ships was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, 12Ships has traded down 24.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

12Ships Coin Profile

12Ships (CRYPTO:TSHP) is a coin. Its launch date was August 21st, 2019. 12Ships’ total supply is 4,980,878,306 coins. 12Ships’ official Twitter account is @TwelveShips12 . 12Ships’ official website is www.12ships.com

According to CryptoCompare, “12Ships vision is that it will expand uses of 12SHIPS tokens by implementing a blockchain platform based on TwelveShips Mining Infrastructure and by developing a service that is beneficial and reliable for games and e-commerce, and ultimately, will create a globally trusted platform based on the blockchain. “

12Ships Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 12Ships directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 12Ships should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 12Ships using one of the exchanges listed above.

