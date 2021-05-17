1,170 Shares in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA) Bought by Cowa LLC

Cowa LLC purchased a new position in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 8.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 121,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,749,000 after acquiring an additional 9,492 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF in the first quarter worth about $319,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 134.8% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 45,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,310,000 after acquiring an additional 26,373 shares during the period. Finally, Smart Money Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF in the first quarter worth about $6,749,000.

Get SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:QEFA opened at $75.60 on Monday. SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF has a 1-year low of $54.47 and a 1-year high of $76.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $74.01 and a 200 day moving average of $70.64.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.