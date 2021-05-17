1,000 Shares in Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XRLV) Acquired by Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XRLV) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of XRLV. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 22,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after acquiring an additional 6,148 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $248,000. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $211,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA XRLV opened at $47.04 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.30. Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF has a one year low of $32.60 and a one year high of $47.67.

