$1.23 Billion in Sales Expected for Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) will report sales of $1.23 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Old Dominion Freight Line’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.21 billion to $1.25 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line posted sales of $896.21 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line will report full-year sales of $4.83 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.69 billion to $5.06 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $5.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.10 billion to $5.60 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Old Dominion Freight Line.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 15.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ODFL. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.29.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ODFL. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 202.5% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 34,545 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,305,000 after purchasing an additional 23,127 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 1st quarter valued at about $870,000. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 26.6% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,171 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 32,731 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,869,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 160.2% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,513 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ODFL opened at $269.57 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $251.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $218.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Old Dominion Freight Line has a twelve month low of $147.95 and a twelve month high of $276.09. The company has a market capitalization of $31.26 billion, a PE ratio of 51.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.00.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

