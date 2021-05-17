$1.20 EPS Expected for CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) to post $1.20 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for CIT Group’s earnings. CIT Group posted earnings per share of ($0.62) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 293.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CIT Group will report full year earnings of $4.12 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $5.73. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.57 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for CIT Group.

Get CIT Group alerts:

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $1.49. The company had revenue of $557.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $464.00 million. CIT Group had a negative net margin of 16.59% and a negative return on equity of 1.46%. CIT Group’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($2.43) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CIT. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of CIT Group from $47.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of CIT Group from $47.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of CIT Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of CIT Group from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.06.

In other news, EVP Edward K. Sperling sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.32, for a total value of $61,516.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $852,943. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael L. Brosnan sold 5,901 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total transaction of $300,714.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $707,477.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,201 shares of company stock valued at $605,231 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of CIT Group by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 64,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,311,000 after buying an additional 6,855 shares during the period. Garner Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of CIT Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CIT Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,498,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of CIT Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of CIT Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,916,000. 90.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CIT Group stock traded down $0.65 during trading on Monday, reaching $52.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 731 shares, compared to its average volume of 917,097. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.03. The firm has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of -10.04 and a beta of 1.61. CIT Group has a 52 week low of $13.85 and a 52 week high of $55.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. CIT Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.67%.

CIT Group Company Profile

CIT Group Inc operates as the holding company for CIT Bank, N.A. that provides banking and related services to commercial and individual customers. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Consumer Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment provides a range of commercial lending, leasing, and deposit products; loans comprising revolving lines of credit, term loans, unsecured loans, collateral-backed loans, asset-based loans, commercial real estate loans, and cash flow loans; and ancillary services and products, including cash management, capital markets, and advisory services primarily to small and middle market companies.

Further Reading: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CIT Group (CIT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CIT Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CIT Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.