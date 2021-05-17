-$0.87 EPS Expected for Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) to announce ($0.87) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Vir Biotechnology’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.71) and the lowest is ($0.95). Vir Biotechnology posted earnings of ($0.27) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 222.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vir Biotechnology will report full year earnings of ($2.29) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.50) to ($0.88). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.95) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.35) to $2.51. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Vir Biotechnology.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($1.09). Vir Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 339.61% and a negative return on equity of 47.11%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on VIR shares. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Vir Biotechnology from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Vir Biotechnology from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vir Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Vir Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.00.

In other news, EVP Herbert Virgin sold 7,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.74, for a total transaction of $503,546.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,233,054. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 35,315 shares of company stock valued at $1,848,216. Corporate insiders own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in Vir Biotechnology during the first quarter valued at about $689,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in Vir Biotechnology during the first quarter valued at about $2,750,000. MWG Management Limited raised its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 99,900.0% during the first quarter. MWG Management Limited now owns 325,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,663,000 after buying an additional 324,675 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 80.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 999,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,226,000 after buying an additional 446,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 4.6% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,822,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,153,000 after buying an additional 521,959 shares in the last quarter. 54.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VIR traded up $0.99 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.20. 8,588 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,520,143. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.89 and a beta of -0.99. Vir Biotechnology has a 1-year low of $25.31 and a 1-year high of $141.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.96.

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

