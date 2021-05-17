$0.81 Earnings Per Share Expected for Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) to post $0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Eversource Energy’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.84 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.79. Eversource Energy reported earnings per share of $0.76 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Eversource Energy will report full-year earnings of $3.86 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.82 to $3.89. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $4.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.03 to $4.14. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Eversource Energy.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.01). Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 13.57%. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

ES has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on Eversource Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank upgraded Eversource Energy from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Williams Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Eversource Energy from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Eversource Energy from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.18.

Shares of NYSE:ES traded down $0.62 during trading on Friday, hitting $84.50. 7,019 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,512,166. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Eversource Energy has a 52-week low of $74.36 and a 52-week high of $96.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.42. The company has a market cap of $29.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.11, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.28.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a $0.6025 dividend. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is 69.86%.

In related news, insider Faasen William C. Van sold 1,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.15, for a total transaction of $154,376.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ES. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Eversource Energy by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 819,148 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $70,930,000 after purchasing an additional 7,443 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Eversource Energy by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 619,784 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,618,000 after purchasing an additional 106,031 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Eversource Energy by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 178,710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,460,000 after purchasing an additional 18,189 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in Eversource Energy during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Howland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Eversource Energy by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 174,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,068,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. 76.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

