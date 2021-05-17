$0.65 Earnings Per Share Expected for RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) will report earnings of $0.65 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for RBB Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.70. RBB Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.33 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 97%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RBB Bancorp will report full year earnings of $2.46 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.64. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.64 to $2.71. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for RBB Bancorp.

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. RBB Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 21.28%. The business had revenue of $35.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.10 million.

A number of equities analysts have commented on RBB shares. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of RBB Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Hovde Group began coverage on RBB Bancorp in a report on Friday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. RBB Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:RBB traded up $1.08 on Monday, hitting $23.08. The stock had a trading volume of 1,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,732. The company has a market capitalization of $451.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.96. RBB Bancorp has a twelve month low of $10.71 and a twelve month high of $23.10.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This is an increase from RBB Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. RBB Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

In other news, EVP David Richard Morris sold 9,687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.86, for a total transaction of $202,070.82. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $489,438.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Chuang I. Lin sold 10,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.68, for a total value of $201,052.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $659,198.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of RBB Bancorp by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,250,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,339,000 after acquiring an additional 77,822 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in RBB Bancorp by 2.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 443,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,985,000 after purchasing an additional 12,520 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in RBB Bancorp by 6.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 236,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,790,000 after buying an additional 13,460 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in RBB Bancorp by 40.4% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 187,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,790,000 after buying an additional 53,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its position in shares of RBB Bancorp by 79.7% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 149,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,027,000 after buying an additional 66,247 shares during the period. 32.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RBB Bancorp Company Profile

RBB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Royal Business Bank that provides various banking products and services to the Chinese-American, Korean-American, and other Asian-American communities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

