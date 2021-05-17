-$0.57 EPS Expected for Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) to post earnings of ($0.57) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Heron Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.61) to ($0.53). Heron Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.61) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heron Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.19) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.45) to ($1.93). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($1.12) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.00) to ($0.35). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Heron Therapeutics.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.01). Heron Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 65.06% and a negative net margin of 216.18%. The business had revenue of $20.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.65) EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on HRTX shares. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heron Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.60.

In related news, EVP Kimberly Manhard sold 1,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total transaction of $27,002.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,858.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,079 shares of company stock worth $36,560. Corporate insiders own 12.85% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 233.3% during the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Estate Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 160.0% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Institutional investors own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

HRTX stock opened at $13.85 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.83. Heron Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $12.52 and a 1-year high of $22.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.61 and a beta of 1.52.

About Heron Therapeutics

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet medical needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer, a drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

