-$0.30 Earnings Per Share Expected for IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.30) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for IMAX’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.36) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.26). IMAX posted earnings of ($0.44) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that IMAX will report full-year earnings of ($0.46) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.61) to ($0.35). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $1.13. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for IMAX.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.05. IMAX had a negative net margin of 50.83% and a negative return on equity of 18.06%.

IMAX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Macquarie raised their target price on shares of IMAX from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Benchmark raised their target price on IMAX from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IMAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of IMAX from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of IMAX from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. IMAX has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.82.

In other IMAX news, insider Jacqueline Bassani sold 1,559 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.28, for a total transaction of $36,293.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $159,281.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Welton sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.69, for a total transaction of $113,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $941,067.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,559 shares of company stock worth $195,464. 23.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of IMAX by 57.5% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of IMAX by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 2,622 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IMAX in the fourth quarter worth $198,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of IMAX by 11,150.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 11,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IMAX in the fourth quarter worth $232,000. 63.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IMAX opened at $20.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -11.64 and a beta of 1.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.43. IMAX has a 12-month low of $10.31 and a 12-month high of $25.05.

About IMAX

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company worldwide. It offers cinematic solution comprising proprietary software, theater architecture, intellectual property, and specialized equipment. The company offers IMAX Digital Re-Mastering (DMR), a proprietary technology that digitally enhances the image resolution, visual clarity, and sound quality of motion picture films for projection on IMAX screens; IMAX theater systems to exhibitor customers through sales, leases, and joint revenue sharing arrangements; digital projection systems; a digital theater control systems; and a digital audio systems.

