-$0.21 EPS Expected for Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) to post ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Synchronoss Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.28) to ($0.14). Synchronoss Technologies reported earnings per share of $0.16 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 231.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Synchronoss Technologies will report full year earnings of ($0.49) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.62) to ($0.36). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.50) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Synchronoss Technologies.

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The software maker reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $65.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.40 million. Synchronoss Technologies had a negative net margin of 5.05% and a positive return on equity of 24.27%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.50 price target on shares of Synchronoss Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Synchronoss Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Synchronoss Technologies from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Synchronoss Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.30.

NASDAQ:SNCR opened at $3.01 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $132.89 million, a PE ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 1.21. Synchronoss Technologies has a 12 month low of $2.17 and a 12 month high of $6.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.88.

In related news, CFO David D. Clark sold 6,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.46, for a total transaction of $28,646.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 226,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,008,419.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,588 shares of company stock valued at $71,283. 30.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SNCR. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 303.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,926 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 5,960 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in Synchronoss Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new position in Synchronoss Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Synchronoss Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Synchronoss Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 42.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc provides cloud, digital, messaging, and Internet of Things (IoT) platforms, products, and solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its platforms, products, and solutions include digital experience management platform as a service, which includes digital journey creation and journey design products that use analytics that power digital advisor products for IT and business channel owners; and cloud sync, backup, storage, device set up, content transfer, and content engagement for user generated content.

