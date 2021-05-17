-$0.20 Earnings Per Share Expected for Loop Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOOP) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Loop Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOOP) to announce earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Loop Industries’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.15) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.24). Loop Industries reported earnings per share of ($0.09) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 122.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Loop Industries will report full-year earnings of ($0.76) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.80) to ($0.72). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.55) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.63) to ($0.46). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Loop Industries.

A number of research firms recently commented on LOOP. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Loop Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Loop Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in Loop Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $82,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Loop Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $116,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Loop Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $590,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Loop Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $950,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Loop Industries by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 52,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 10,857 shares during the period. 14.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LOOP stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $7.76. 1,165 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 171,750. Loop Industries has a 12 month low of $5.70 and a 12 month high of $13.96. The company has a market cap of $329.13 million, a P/E ratio of -18.48 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 12.05 and a current ratio of 12.05.

Loop Industries Company Profile

Loop Industries, Inc focuses on depolymerizing waste polyethylene terephthalate (PET) plastics and polyester fibers into base building blocks. It polymerized monomers into virgin-quality PET plastic for use in food-grade plastic packaging, such as water and carbonated soft drinks bottles, and containers for food and other consumer products; and polyester fibers comprising carpets, clothing, and other polyester textile to consumer goods companies.

