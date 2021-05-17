-$0.19 EPS Expected for Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) will report earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Aurora Cannabis’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.24) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.15). Aurora Cannabis posted earnings of ($0.13) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 46.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, September 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Aurora Cannabis will report full year earnings of ($2.39) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.76) to ($1.83). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.53) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.75) to ($0.29). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Aurora Cannabis.

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.65). Aurora Cannabis had a negative net margin of 1,238.94% and a negative return on equity of 16.32%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. MKM Partners lowered Aurora Cannabis from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Aurora Cannabis in a report on Friday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Aurora Cannabis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday. Desjardins downgraded Aurora Cannabis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on Aurora Cannabis from $11.25 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. Aurora Cannabis currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.11.

Shares of NYSE ACB traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.95. 224,084 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,814,033. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.88. Aurora Cannabis has a 52 week low of $3.71 and a 52 week high of $19.68. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 3.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.63.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Aurora Cannabis by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 13,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Aurora Cannabis by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in Aurora Cannabis by 6.7% during the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 19,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its position in Aurora Cannabis by 7.8% during the first quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 18,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Aurora Cannabis by 87.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.86% of the company’s stock.

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products worldwide. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, including facility engineering and design, cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

