$0.04 EPS Expected for MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) will report earnings of $0.04 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for MRC Global’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.03 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.06. MRC Global posted earnings of ($0.10) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 140%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that MRC Global will report full year earnings of $0.12 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.21. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.33 to $1.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow MRC Global.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. MRC Global had a negative net margin of 10.67% and a positive return on equity of 0.62%.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of MRC Global in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.25.

Shares of MRC opened at $11.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $975.22 million, a PE ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 2.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.56 and its 200-day moving average is $7.84. MRC Global has a fifty-two week low of $3.93 and a fifty-two week high of $12.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MRC. Pzena Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MRC Global during the 1st quarter worth $17,279,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of MRC Global by 431.1% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 849,169 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,668,000 after purchasing an additional 689,268 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MRC Global during the fourth quarter worth about $508,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in MRC Global by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,733,473 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,123,000 after buying an additional 409,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in MRC Global in the first quarter worth approximately $2,773,000. 95.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MRC Global

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; and other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation and top work components, and valve modification services, as well as measurement, steam, and instrumentation products.

