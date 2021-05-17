$0.01 EPS Expected for Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.01 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Quantum’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.02 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.01). Quantum posted earnings of ($0.06) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 116.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, May 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Quantum will report full-year earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.16) to ($0.13). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.56. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Quantum.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on QMCO. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Quantum in a report on Thursday, March 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Quantum in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quantum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Quantum from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th.

Shares of Quantum stock traded up $0.16 on Wednesday, hitting $8.88. The company had a trading volume of 830 shares, compared to its average volume of 421,910. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.36. The company has a market cap of $485.66 million, a PE ratio of -22.95 and a beta of 2.55. Quantum has a 52 week low of $3.17 and a 52 week high of $9.47.

In related news, CRO Elizabeth King sold 18,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.14, for a total transaction of $149,979.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 291,583 shares in the company, valued at $2,373,485.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of Quantum in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Quantum by 233.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 4,240 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Quantum by 338.5% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 10,325 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Quantum in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Quantum in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Quantum Company Profile

Quantum Corporation provides products for storing and managing digital video and video-like data in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers StorNext software systems that enable high-speed ingest, editing, processing, and management of digital video and image datasets; and Scalar tape systems that provide long-term data storage facility to archive and preserve digital content for decades.

