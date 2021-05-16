Zymergen (NASDAQ:ZY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Zymergen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZY) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 29,237 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 587,142 shares.The stock last traded at $28.50 and had previously closed at $33.13.

Zymergen Company Profile (NASDAQ:ZY)

Zymergen Inc designs, engineers, and optimizes microbes for industrial applications in United States, Asia, and Europe. The company has a platform that treats the genome as a search space, to identify genetic changes that improve the economics for its customers' bio-based products for a range of industries, including chemicals and materials, agriculture, and pharmaceuticals.

