Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:ZFSVF) Given “Buy” Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:ZFSVF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ZFSVF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Zurich Insurance Group presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Get Zurich Insurance Group alerts:

ZFSVF opened at $410.95 on Friday. Zurich Insurance Group has a twelve month low of $281.21 and a twelve month high of $450.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $420.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $410.62.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Zurich Insurance Group stock. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZFSVF) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,822,000.

Zurich Insurance Group Company Profile

Zurich Insurance Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and related services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Property & Casualty Regions, Life Regions, Farmers, Group Functions and Operations, and Non-Core Businesses segments.

See Also: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for Zurich Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zurich Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.