Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:ZFSVF) Given “Buy” Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:ZFSVF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ZFSVF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Zurich Insurance Group presently has an average rating of “Buy”.
ZFSVF opened at $410.95 on Friday. Zurich Insurance Group has a twelve month low of $281.21 and a twelve month high of $450.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $420.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $410.62.
Zurich Insurance Group Company Profile
Zurich Insurance Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and related services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Property & Casualty Regions, Life Regions, Farmers, Group Functions and Operations, and Non-Core Businesses segments.
