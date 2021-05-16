Zurich Insurance Group AG (VTX:ZURN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Zurich Insurance Group AG (VTX:ZURN) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is CHF 415.45.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ZURN shares. Berenberg Bank set a CHF 451.90 price objective on Zurich Insurance Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a CHF 380 price target on Zurich Insurance Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada set a CHF 430 price objective on Zurich Insurance Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 432 target price on shares of Zurich Insurance Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 365 price target on shares of Zurich Insurance Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Zurich Insurance Group has a one year low of CHF 262.10 and a one year high of CHF 321.80.

Zurich Insurance Group AG is a holding company. The Company and its subsidiaries provide insurance products and related services. Its segments include General Insurance, Global Life, Farmers, Other Operating Businesses and Non-Core Businesses. The General Insurance segment provides a range of motor, home and commercial products and services for individuals, as well as small and large businesses.

