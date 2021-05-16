Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Reduces Stock Holdings in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lowered its position in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 40.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 80,379 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,828 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $4,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CPB. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 1,000.0% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 20,266.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup during the first quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 26.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.48% of the company’s stock.

In other Campbell Soup news, EVP Craig Slavtcheff sold 7,000 shares of Campbell Soup stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total transaction of $342,160.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,799,272.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 35.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CPB opened at $49.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.47, a PEG ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.85. Campbell Soup has a one year low of $44.53 and a one year high of $54.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.10.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.84. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 37.44% and a net margin of 20.02%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. Campbell Soup’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Campbell Soup will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 8th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 7th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.17%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Campbell Soup from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Campbell Soup from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Campbell Soup currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.58.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and market food and beverage products. It operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada. This segment provides Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Pacific Foods broth, soups, and non-dairy beverages; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pasta, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry; Plum baby food and snacks; V8 juices and beverages; V8 juices and beverages; and Campbell's tomato juice.

