Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $3.72 Million Stock Holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,331 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ALNY. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 695 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 14.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 98.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 953 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 974 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,022 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALNY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup downgraded Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, February 14th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $162.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.73.

ALNY opened at $135.70 on Friday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $119.29 and a 12-month high of $178.41. The stock has a market cap of $15.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.33 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $137.40 and a 200-day moving average of $141.27.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.75) by $0.04. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 65.96% and a negative net margin of 222.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.62) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -7.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Akshay Vaishnaw sold 2,732 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.95, for a total transaction of $374,147.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,908 shares in the company, valued at $3,137,250.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

