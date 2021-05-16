Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Grows Position in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 19.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,256 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,008 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $4,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TDOC. General Catalyst Group Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the fourth quarter worth $1,610,161,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,238,667 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,447,444,000 after acquiring an additional 996,628 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 48.5% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,783,867 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $869,468,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562,318 shares in the last quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 33,044.2% in the fourth quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 3,447,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 3,436,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 173.4% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,824,067 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $564,700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,791,008 shares in the last quarter. 51.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Teladoc Health news, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 1,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.28, for a total value of $371,856.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $884,784.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,822,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 510,572 shares of company stock worth $95,775,883. Corporate insiders own 3.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TDOC opened at $139.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 6.52 and a quick ratio of 6.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $174.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $208.25. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $129.74 and a 1 year high of $308.00. The company has a market cap of $21.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.68 and a beta of 0.30.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The health services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.70. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 12.71% and a negative return on equity of 6.15%. The business had revenue of $453.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.40) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 150.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TDOC. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Teladoc Health from $270.00 to $234.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Teladoc Health from $305.00 to $291.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Truist reduced their price objective on Teladoc Health from $275.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Teladoc Health from $220.00 to $202.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on Teladoc Health from $330.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.70.

Teladoc Health Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, chronic condition management, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

