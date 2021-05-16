Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Decreases Holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank cut its holdings in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,358 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Dover were worth $4,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DOV. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Dover during the 4th quarter valued at $116,469,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Dover by 532.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 486,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,471,000 after acquiring an additional 409,875 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in Dover by 126.0% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 643,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,230,000 after acquiring an additional 358,718 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Dover by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,015,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $128,175,000 after acquiring an additional 270,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments increased its holdings in Dover by 469.9% in the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 273,864 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,575,000 after acquiring an additional 225,807 shares during the last quarter. 82.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DOV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Dover from $147.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Dover from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Dover from $143.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays lifted their target price on Dover from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Dover in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.91.

In related news, SVP Ivonne M. Cabrera sold 3,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.00, for a total value of $481,061.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,853,382. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DOV opened at $151.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.79 billion, a PE ratio of 32.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $144.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.02. Dover Co. has a 12-month low of $84.10 and a 12-month high of $155.77.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 26.73% and a net margin of 10.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Dover Co. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a $0.495 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Dover’s payout ratio is 33.39%.

About Dover

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

