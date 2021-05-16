Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Acquires 651 Shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 35,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $4,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PKG. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 75,674 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,252,000 after buying an additional 19,623 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $814,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 8,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after buying an additional 1,622 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. 88.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Packaging Co. of America alerts:

PKG opened at $154.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.07. Packaging Co. of America has a 12 month low of $90.01 and a 12 month high of $156.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $142.56 and a 200 day moving average of $135.89.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 7.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Packaging Co. of America will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is currently 52.29%.

In related news, SVP Charles J. Carter sold 9,161 shares of Packaging Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.57, for a total transaction of $1,416,015.77. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,116,644.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PKG shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.20.

About Packaging Co. of America

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

Read More: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG).

Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.