Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Receives $200.48 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twenty have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $200.04.

ZS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Zscaler from $225.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Zscaler in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Zscaler in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Zscaler from $205.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Zscaler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $209.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th.

In other news, insider Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.08, for a total transaction of $1,281,560.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 256,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,986,749.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 6,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.99, for a total value of $1,133,940.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 78,312 shares of company stock worth $14,302,223. Company insiders own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in Zscaler in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Zscaler by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in shares of Zscaler during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Zscaler by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Zscaler stock traded up $4.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $165.34. 1,430,977 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,963,385. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $180.89 and a 200-day moving average of $183.93. Zscaler has a 1 year low of $69.83 and a 1 year high of $230.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -185.78 and a beta of 0.79.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.47. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 26.69% and a negative return on equity of 24.33%. The business had revenue of $157.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.45 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Zscaler will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

