Zap Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $683,447.00 (ZAP)

Zap (CURRENCY:ZAP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 16th. Over the last seven days, Zap has traded up 9.1% against the dollar. One Zap coin can currently be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000282 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Zap has a market capitalization of $32.06 million and approximately $683,447.00 worth of Zap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Zap alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.16 or 0.00087618 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003486 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.69 or 0.00020145 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002078 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $518.47 or 0.01077454 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.85 or 0.00064116 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $54.84 or 0.00113971 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.16 or 0.00062672 BTC.

Zap Coin Profile

Zap (ZAP) is a coin. It was first traded on October 7th, 2017. Zap’s total supply is 520,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 236,144,465 coins. Zap’s official website is www.zap.org . Zap’s official Twitter account is @ZapOracles and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zap is /r/ZapStore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zap Store is an Ethereum-based marketplace to find,list, and purchase oracles. ZAP is an ERC20 token that serves as currency on Zap's ecosystem. In order to create an oracle or make queries for data, both providers and subscribers must bond their ZAP, locking it up in an individual oracle. “

Buying and Selling Zap

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.