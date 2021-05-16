Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Z (OTCMKTS:YAHOY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Z (OTCMKTS:YAHOY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Z Holdings Corporation engages in media and commerce businesses through its subsidiaries. The company’s Media Business segment offers Internet-based advertising-related services, such as paid search, display advertising and other advertising related services, information listing services and other corporate services. The Commerce Business segment provides e-commerce related, membership, and settlement and finance related services. Z Holdings Corporation, formerly known as Yahoo Japan Cp, is based in Tokyo, Japan. “
A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on YAHOY. Jefferies Financial Group cut Z from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Z in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a buy rating on the stock.
Z Company Profile
Z Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in media and commerce businesses in Japan. The company's Media Business segment offers Internet-based advertising-related services, such as paid search, display advertising, and other advertising related services; information listing services; and other corporate services.
