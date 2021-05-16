Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. is a real estate investment trust that owns and invests in real estate serving the healthcare industry. The trust owns nursing homes, rehabilitation centers, assisted living facilities, and independent living centers. It leases properties to tenants and operators throughout the United States. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. is based in Irvine, California. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Sabra Health Care REIT from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Mizuho cut Sabra Health Care REIT from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Sabra Health Care REIT from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $17.00 to $21.00 in a report on Sunday, May 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.75.

Shares of SBRA opened at $17.10 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.32. The company has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.78 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Sabra Health Care REIT has a 12 month low of $11.07 and a 12 month high of $18.95.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.24). Sabra Health Care REIT had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 4.15%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sabra Health Care REIT will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.02%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.52%.

In other Sabra Health Care REIT news, Director Michael J. Foster sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total value of $104,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $743,685.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 22,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 6,684 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 2.8% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 167,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,904,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 15.7% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 8.7% during the first quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 1,718,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,828,000 after purchasing an additional 137,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

About Sabra Health Care REIT

As of September 30, 2020, Sabra's investment portfolio included 425 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 287 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 64 Senior Housing communities (ÂSenior Housing – LeasedÂ), (iii) 47 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (ÂSenior Housing – ManagedÂ) and (iv) 27 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one asset held for sale, one investment in a direct financing lease, 19 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) one construction loan and (iii) 17 other loans), six preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 158 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

