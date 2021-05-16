Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $92.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Minerals Technologies Inc. is a resource- and technology-based company that develops, produces and markets worldwide a broad range of specialty mineral, mineral-based and synthetic mineral products and related systems and services. The Company has five reportable segments: Specialty Minerals, Refractories, Performance Materials, Construction Technologies and Energy Services. “

Separately, CL King lifted their price objective on Minerals Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $73.75.

Shares of NYSE:MTX opened at $84.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Minerals Technologies has a 12-month low of $40.81 and a 12-month high of $84.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.85.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $452.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.63 million. Minerals Technologies had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 6.88%. Minerals Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Minerals Technologies will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Douglas T. Dietrich sold 13,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.48, for a total value of $986,815.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,383,036.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Michael Cipolla sold 6,246 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.36, for a total value of $451,960.56. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 36,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,649,823.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 44,361 shares of company stock valued at $3,113,596. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 66.9% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 409 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Minerals Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Minerals Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Minerals Technologies by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Minerals Technologies by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

About Minerals Technologies

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services. The company's Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, as well as chromite and leonardite.

