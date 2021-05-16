Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY) to “Hold”

Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focuses on developing precision medicines for kidney diseases. Chinook Therapeutics, Inc., formerly known as Aduro Biotech Inc., is based in BERKELEY, Calif. “

Separately, Bloom Burton restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.29.

Shares of KDNY opened at $14.85 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.63. The company has a market cap of $629.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 0.26. Chinook Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $10.50 and a 12 month high of $21.68.

Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The company reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.82). Chinook Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 215.80% and a negative return on equity of 112.72%. Equities analysts expect that Chinook Therapeutics will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chinook Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Chinook Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Chinook Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $62,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Chinook Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $122,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Chinook Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $159,000.

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of precision medicines for kidney diseases. The company's lead clinical program is atrasentan, a Phase III endothelin receptor antagonist for the treatment of IgA nephropathy and other primary glomerular diseases.

