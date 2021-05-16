Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) to Buy

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $44.00 price objective on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 7.63% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. is engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of onshore oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The Company’s core operating areas are the DJ Basin in Colorado and the Cotton Valley formation in southern Arkansas. Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. is based in Denver, Colorado. “

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on BCEI. Truist Securities raised shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from $45.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.86.

NYSE BCEI opened at $40.88 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.16. Bonanza Creek Energy has a 12 month low of $14.02 and a 12 month high of $41.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $851.90 million, a P/E ratio of 20.96 and a beta of 1.99.

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.13. Bonanza Creek Energy had a net margin of 17.03% and a return on equity of 4.09%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bonanza Creek Energy will post -1.88 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Brant Demuth sold 3,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.01, for a total transaction of $135,948.15. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,884 shares in the company, valued at $1,840,692.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Friess Associates LLC purchased a new position in Bonanza Creek Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,981,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Bonanza Creek Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $977,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Bonanza Creek Energy by 32.3% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,847 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 3,384 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in Bonanza Creek Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,864,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Bonanza Creek Energy by 7.7% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 69,875 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,498,000 after purchasing an additional 4,988 shares during the last quarter.

Bonanza Creek Energy Company Profile

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc, an oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and related liquids-rich natural gas in the United States. Its primary oil and liquids-weighted assets are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved reserves of 118.2 million barrel of oil equivalent.

