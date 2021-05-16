Zacks Investment Research Lowers Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tilly’s, Inc. is a specialty retailer in the action sports industry selling clothing, shoes and accessories. The Company distributes t-shirts, sweatshirts, jackets, shorts, pants, jeans, sweaters, swimwear, shoes and accessories for men, women and kids through its website. It sells denim apparel and cologne for guys, boys and juniors and apparel, footwear and accessories for juniors and girls under RSQ, Full Tilt, Blue Crown and Infamous brand names. Tilly’s, Inc. is based in Irvine, California. “

Get Tilly's alerts:

Separately, Pivotal Research reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Tilly’s in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tilly’s has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.00.

Shares of Tilly’s stock opened at $12.28 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $369.38 million, a PE ratio of -94.46 and a beta of 1.94. Tilly’s has a 12 month low of $4.00 and a 12 month high of $13.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.03.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The specialty retailer reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $177.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.37 million. Tilly’s had a negative return on equity of 2.48% and a negative net margin of 0.71%. Equities research analysts predict that Tilly’s will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tilly’s news, CMO Tricia D. Smith sold 75,000 shares of Tilly’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $900,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bernard Zeichner sold 15,000 shares of Tilly’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.47, for a total value of $187,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 76,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $958,905.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 184,644 shares of company stock worth $2,198,957 in the last three months. Company insiders own 28.61% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tilly’s in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Tilly’s during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Tilly’s during the first quarter worth about $66,000. JBF Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Tilly’s by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 9,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Tilly’s by 114.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,743 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 5,207 shares during the period. 61.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tilly’s Company Profile

Tilly's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of casual apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hydration bottles, hats, sunglasses, small electronics and accessories, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others.

See Also: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tilly’s (TLYS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tilly's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilly's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.