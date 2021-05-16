Zacks Investment Research Lowers RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “RCM Technologies, Inc. is a national provider of Business, Technology and resource solutions in information technology and professional engineering to customers in corporate and government sectors. The company has grown its information technology competencies in the areas of resource augmentation, e-business, Enterprise Resource Planning support, network and infrastructure support and knowledge management. RCM’s engineering expertise is in the form of technical design, field engineering, field support, procedures development and project and program management. “

Separately, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of RCM Technologies from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ RCMT opened at $3.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. RCM Technologies has a 12 month low of $1.15 and a 12 month high of $12.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.97 million, a PE ratio of -7.43 and a beta of 1.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.79.

RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The business services provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. RCM Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.91% and a positive return on equity of 0.70%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that RCM Technologies will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of RCM Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of RCM Technologies by 64.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 10,253 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of RCM Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $93,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in RCM Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in RCM Technologies by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 59,487 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 18,925 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.07% of the company’s stock.

RCM Technologies, Inc provides business and technology solutions in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Serbia. It operates through three segments: Engineering, Specialty Health Care, and Information Technology. The Engineering segment offers a range of engineering services, including project management engineering and design, engineering analysis, engineer-procure-construct, configuration management, hardware/software validation and verification, quality assurance, technical writing and publications, manufacturing process planning and improvement, and 3D/BIM integrated design.

