Zacks Investment Research Lowers Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Playtika Holding Corporation develops mobile games. It owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. Playtika Holding Corporation is based in Herzliya Pituarch, Israel. “

PLTK has been the topic of several other research reports. MKM Partners began coverage on Playtika in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Playtika in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Playtika in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Playtika from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Playtika in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Playtika has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $36.58.

Shares of PLTK stock opened at $25.20 on Thursday. Playtika has a 1-year low of $23.13 and a 1-year high of $36.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.75.

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $638.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $577.07 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Playtika during the first quarter worth about $6,803,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Playtika during the first quarter worth about $19,447,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Playtika during the first quarter worth about $1,968,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Playtika during the first quarter worth about $10,115,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Playtika during the first quarter worth about $4,354,000.

About Playtika

Playtika Holding Corp. develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and its own proprietary platforms.

