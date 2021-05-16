Zacks Investment Research Lowers Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Marten Transport, Ltd. is a long-haul truckload carrier providing protective service and time- sensitive transportation in the United States. The company specializes in transporting and distributing food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment. Marten operates through these featured services – Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal and Brokerage. Marten Transport offers service in the United States, Canada and Mexico, concentrating on expedited movements for high-volume customers. Marten’s common stock is traded on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol MRTN and is headquartered in Mondovi, Wisconsin. “

Separately, Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Marten Transport in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a buy rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MRTN opened at $17.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.06. Marten Transport has a 1-year low of $15.13 and a 1-year high of $20.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.13.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The transportation company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $223.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.05 million. Marten Transport had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. Analysts expect that Marten Transport will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Marten Transport’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.62%.

In other Marten Transport news, Director Thomas J. Winkel sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.77, for a total transaction of $100,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 68,634 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC now owns 34,528 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 73,364 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 43,101 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 36,418 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the period. 70.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marten Transport Company Profile

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

