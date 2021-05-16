Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH) to Hold

Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Priority Technology Holdings Inc. is a fintech enterprise. It provides end-to-end solutions for payment and payment-adjacent opportunities to merchant network and distribution partners. Priority Technology Holdings Inc. is based in Alpharetta, United States. “

PRTH has been the topic of several other research reports. Cowen started coverage on shares of Priority Technology in a report on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Priority Technology from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners boosted their target price on shares of Priority Technology from $16.00 to $18.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ PRTH opened at $6.61 on Friday. Priority Technology has a 52 week low of $1.42 and a 52 week high of $9.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.91 and its 200 day moving average is $6.60. The company has a market cap of $448.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.61 and a beta of 0.74.

Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). As a group, equities analysts predict that Priority Technology will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CTO Sean Kiewiet sold 10,000 shares of Priority Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.12, for a total value of $71,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 1,861,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,255,012.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 55,310 shares of company stock valued at $435,528. 88.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PRTH. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Priority Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Priority Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Priority Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Priority Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Priority Technology by 158.9% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,915 shares during the last quarter. 5.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Priority Technology

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc provides merchant acquiring, integrated payment software, and commercial payment solutions in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer Payments, Commercial Payments, and Integrated Partners. The company offers MX product suite, including MX ISO/Agent and VIMAS reseller technology systems, and MX Merchant products, such as MX Insights, MX Storefront, MX Retail, MX Invoice, MX B2B, ACH.com, and others, which provide resellers and merchant clients a customizable set of business applications that enable business work functions and revenue performance management.

