Zacks: Brokerages Expect Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) Will Post Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) will announce earnings per share of ($0.07) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Xenia Hotels & Resorts’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.03 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.20). Xenia Hotels & Resorts reported earnings per share of ($0.46) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 84.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Xenia Hotels & Resorts will report full year earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.28) to $0.32. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.71) to $1.76. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Xenia Hotels & Resorts.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $87.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.35 million. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 13.99% and a negative return on equity of 6.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 59.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share.

XHR has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.33.

XHR opened at $19.43 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.23, a current ratio of 6.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.03 and a beta of 1.04. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a twelve month low of $6.93 and a twelve month high of $21.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.43.

In related news, insider Marcel Verbaas sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total value of $1,087,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 582,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,549,047.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Atish Shah sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 156,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,123,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 95,905 shares of company stock valued at $1,782,582. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,908,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,853,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,170,000 after acquiring an additional 14,552 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 859,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,057,000 after acquiring an additional 168,614 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 36,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 7,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 73.2% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 102,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after acquiring an additional 43,271 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

About Xenia Hotels & Resorts

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts, with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 37 hotels comprising 10,749 rooms across 16 states.

