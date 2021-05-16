Zacks: Brokerages Expect Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $322.80 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) will report $322.80 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Twelve analysts have issued estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $367.76 million and the lowest is $281.26 million. Wheaton Precious Metals posted sales of $247.95 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals will report full-year sales of $1.33 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.21 billion to $1.49 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.23 billion to $1.71 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Wheaton Precious Metals.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.36. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 37.30%. The business had revenue of $324.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently commented on WPM. Stifel Nicolaus raised Wheaton Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Wheaton Precious Metals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Raymond James set a $57.00 price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.58.

NYSE WPM opened at $45.20 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.25. Wheaton Precious Metals has a one year low of $34.85 and a one year high of $57.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.22, a P/E/G ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.73.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. This is a boost from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 361,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,105,000 after buying an additional 19,533 shares during the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals during the 4th quarter worth about $685,000. Kopernik Global Investors LLC lifted its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 53.1% during the 4th quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 1,160,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,435,000 after purchasing an additional 402,627 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC lifted its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 63,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,637,000 after purchasing an additional 5,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals during the 4th quarter worth about $7,898,000. 59.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has agreements for 24 operating mining assets and 7 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

