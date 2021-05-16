Zacks: Brokerages Expect Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) Will Post Earnings of $0.69 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) to post earnings per share of $0.69 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Gentherm’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.73 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.65. Gentherm posted earnings of ($0.30) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 330%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gentherm will report full-year earnings of $3.80 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.70 to $3.86. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.19 to $4.49. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Gentherm.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The auto parts company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.48. Gentherm had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 12.10%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on THRM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Gentherm from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $51.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Gentherm from $53.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

THRM traded up $1.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $72.65. 117,481 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 166,610. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.11. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.65 and a beta of 1.50. Gentherm has a fifty-two week low of $36.68 and a fifty-two week high of $81.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.41.

In other news, SVP Paul Cameron Giberson sold 43,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.67, for a total value of $3,138,035.94. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,978,440.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Matteo Anversa sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.74, for a total transaction of $121,110.00. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 57,149 shares of company stock valued at $4,206,617. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of THRM. Guinness Asset Management LTD lifted its position in shares of Gentherm by 123.6% in the 4th quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 177,100 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $11,550,000 after buying an additional 97,900 shares during the last quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Gentherm by 53.9% in the 4th quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 16,451 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 5,765 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Gentherm by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,933 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Gentherm by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 15,742 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Gentherm by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 76,943 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,018,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

Gentherm Company Profile

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets thermal management technologies. The company operates through two segments, Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort system solutions, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats and steering wheel heaters that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units that utilize proprietary electronics technology and software; and other climate comfort system solutions, including neck conditioners and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

