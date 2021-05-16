Zacks: Brokerages Expect DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) Will Post Earnings of -$0.44 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) to report earnings per share of ($0.44) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for DermTech’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.47) to ($0.41). DermTech reported earnings per share of ($0.58) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 24.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DermTech will report full-year earnings of ($1.88) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.97) to ($1.78). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($2.00) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.09) to ($1.91). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow DermTech.

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.07. DermTech had a negative net margin of 577.75% and a negative return on equity of 65.00%. The business had revenue of $2.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 million.

DMTK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of DermTech in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DermTech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on DermTech from $49.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. BTIG Research started coverage on DermTech in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on DermTech from $52.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. DermTech currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.17.

In other DermTech news, COO Claudia Ibarra sold 2,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total value of $121,647.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John Dobak sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.96, for a total transaction of $1,024,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 499,095 shares in the company, valued at $20,442,931.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 91,514 shares of company stock valued at $4,255,511. Company insiders own 16.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DMTK. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DermTech during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of DermTech by 74.8% during the first quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DermTech in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in DermTech in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in DermTech in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DMTK opened at $33.59 on Tuesday. DermTech has a one year low of $9.64 and a one year high of $84.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.54. The stock has a market cap of $970.95 million, a PE ratio of -19.88 and a beta of 0.99.

About DermTech

DermTech, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets novel non-invasive genomics tests to diagnosis skin cancer, inflammatory diseases, and aging-related conditions in the United States. It offers Pigmented Lesion Assay (PLA), a gene expression test that helps rule out melanoma and the need for a surgical biopsy of atypical pigmented lesions.

