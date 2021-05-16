Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE) Will Post Earnings of -$0.22 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE) will announce earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.19) and the lowest is ($0.24). Zynerba Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.78) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 71.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Zynerba Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.09) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.56) to ($0.82). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($1.26) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.91) to ($0.99). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Zynerba Pharmaceuticals.

Get Zynerba Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.05.

ZYNE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Roth Capital cut their price objective on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $7.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 15,625.0% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 12,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 12,500 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 130.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 13,288 shares during the period. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd grew its stake in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 128.7% during the fourth quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 72,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 40,617 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 98.8% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 129,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 64,250 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 674.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 144,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 125,400 shares during the period. 25.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZYNE traded up $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.46. The stock had a trading volume of 1,176,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,206,808. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.24. The stock has a market cap of $183.98 million, a P/E ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 2.83. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $3.12 and a fifty-two week high of $9.00.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing pharmaceutically-produced transdermal cannabinoid therapies for rare and near-rare neuropsychiatric disorders. It improves the lives of patients and their families living with severe, chronic health conditions, including Fragile X syndrome, autism spectrum disorder, 22q11.2 deletion syndrome, and a heterogeneous group of rare and ultra-rare epilepsies known as developmental and epileptic encephalopathies.

Read More: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (ZYNE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.