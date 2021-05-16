Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to Announce -$0.23 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to post earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for The Boeing’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.16 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.80). The Boeing posted earnings per share of ($4.79) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 95.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Boeing will report full-year earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.80) to $1.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $7.20. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for The Boeing.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.17) by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $15.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.95 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.70) EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BA. Benchmark reduced their target price on The Boeing from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Berenberg Bank set a $215.00 price target on shares of The Boeing and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Nord/LB lowered The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $246.04.

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $228.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $242.82 and a 200-day moving average of $219.49. The stock has a market cap of $133.61 billion, a PE ratio of -28.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65. The Boeing has a fifty-two week low of $117.78 and a fifty-two week high of $278.57.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BA. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Boeing in the first quarter worth about $25,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Boeing in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Boeing during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in The Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. 51.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

