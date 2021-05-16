Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) Will Post Earnings of $0.62 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) to announce earnings of $0.62 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Perrigo’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.59 to $0.66. Perrigo posted earnings per share of $1.03 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 39.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Perrigo will report full year earnings of $2.61 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.57 to $2.66. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.81 to $3.01. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Perrigo.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.07). Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 9.78% and a negative net margin of 0.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PRGO. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Perrigo from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Perrigo in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.00.

Shares of PRGO stock traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $45.86. 1,179,624 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,319,761. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Perrigo has a 12-month low of $38.20 and a 12-month high of $58.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -764.21, a P/E/G ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 1.18.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.82%.

In related news, Director Geoffrey M. Parker purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $41.29 per share, for a total transaction of $103,225.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,528.89. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 25.6% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 120,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,860,000 after acquiring an additional 24,500 shares during the period. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Perrigo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $984,000. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 84.5% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 43,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after acquiring an additional 19,891 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 88.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 229,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,250,000 after acquiring an additional 107,452 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 4,824 shares during the period. 82.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas, Consumer Self-Care International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

