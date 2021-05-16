Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

Analysts expect HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) to post earnings of $0.44 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for HollyFrontier’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.70. HollyFrontier posted earnings per share of ($0.25) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 276%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HollyFrontier will report full-year earnings of $0.66 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $1.21. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.06 to $4.01. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover HollyFrontier.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.08). HollyFrontier had a negative net margin of 3.34% and a positive return on equity of 0.93%. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis.

HFC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HollyFrontier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of HollyFrontier from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of HollyFrontier from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of HollyFrontier from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of HollyFrontier from $34.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.85.

Shares of HFC stock traded up $1.94 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $35.82. 2,373,350 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,271,665. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. HollyFrontier has a 52-week low of $16.81 and a 52-week high of $42.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.72 and a beta of 1.83.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. HollyFrontier’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

In related news, Director Franklin Myers acquired 3,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.57 per share, with a total value of $124,356.70. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 37,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,410,189.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Jennings acquired 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.98 per share, with a total value of $262,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 179,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,290,628.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 13,810 shares of company stock valued at $490,927 over the last ninety days. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in HollyFrontier by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,659 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in HollyFrontier by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,087 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in HollyFrontier by 72.0% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 867 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in HollyFrontier by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 94,376 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,440,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC raised its position in HollyFrontier by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,426 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.41% of the company’s stock.

About HollyFrontier

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

